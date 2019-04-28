Presidency wades into Crisis at National Christians’ Pilgrims Commission

The Presidency is set to executive measures to deal with allegations against Tor Uja, executive secretary of Nigerian Christiams Pilgrims Commission

STRONG indications emerged at the weekend that the Presidency has waded into an alleged face-off at the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, which has pitched Tor Uja, executive secretary, against the chairman and members of the governing board over disagreements on the running of the agency.

A top presidency source hinted at the weekend in Abuja, that necessary administrative measures are almost concluded to deal with all the recommendations contained in the findings of an investigation into allegations against the executive secretary.

She, however, stated that avoidable tussles and crisis of confidence between chief executives and their governing councils/boards are already a matter of grave concern to government.

Pleading anonymity and declining to give details of the ‘administrative investigation’, the source confirmed that all complaints on the matter have been investigated and are awaiting final official decision.

She maintained that the Presidency was on top of the situation and assured that the matter will not get out of hand as was the case between chief executives and governing boards in some agencies where official activities were grounded owing to undue escalation of divergent positions.

“Governance is a process. When complaints are received, they are subjected to proper investigation in line with civil service procedures. It is pertinent to note that disagreements on procedure are not new in MDAs. This is why retreats are organized for chairmen and members of governing boards as soon as they are inaugurated. An administrative investigation must follow due process and reach a conclusion before the public will be kept abreast of Mr. President’s decision’’, the source said.

She maintained that every development in one agency is a lesson for government so that new policies and practices will emerge for better governance processes, stressing that investigations are necessary to determine the remote and immediate causes of such disagreements in order to avoid such pitfalls in governance.

‘’It is also important to emphasize that only the President has the power to pronounce sanctions on his appointees. Unnecessary speculations and insinuations should be avoided in the case of the Christians’ Pilgrims Commission until the entire process is concluded. Everyone concerned should be assured that the process will be fair and just’’, she said.

