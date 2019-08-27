PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has, subject to Senate confirmation, approved the composition of a new board for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The board is to be chaired by Pius Odubu (Edo) while the managing director is Bernard O. Okumagba from Delta State. The executive director, Projects is Otobong Ndem from Akwa Ibom and the executive director Finance and Administration is Maxwell Okoh from Bayelsa.

Prophet Jones Erue is representing Delta on the board, Edo representative is Victor Ekhatar; Rivers State representative is Joy Yimebe Nunieh; Nwogu Nwogu, Abia; Bayelsa Rep, Theodore A. Allison; Victor Antai, Akwa Ibom, Cross River Rep, Maurice Effiwatt; Olugbenga Elema, Ondo and Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian, Imo.

Also, Northwest representative is Aisha Murtala Muhammed from Kano while Northeast representative is Ardo Zubairu from Adamawa and Southwest representative is Badmus Mutalib from Lagos.

The interim management headed by Prof. Nelson Brambaifa has been directed to hand-over to the most senior director in the Commission, according to a press release signed by Olusegun Adekunle, permanent secretary, General Services Office of the Secretary to the government of the federation.

The chairman and members of the newly composed Governing Board are invited to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Monday, September 2, at 2.00 p.m for proper documentation and briefing.

They are to come along with their updated curriculum vitae and valid identification.

