PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Femi Adesina as Special Adviser, Media and Publicity and Garba Shehu as Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity.

The President also re-appointed Laolu Akande as Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President.

According to a statement from the State House in Abuja on Wednesday, Aug. 21, President Buhari equally retained Tolu Ogunlesi, Bashir Ahmad, Lauretta Onochie and Nazir Bashiru as Special Assistant, Digital/New Media, Personal Assistant, New Media, Personal Assistant, Social Media and Personal Assistant, Visual Documentation, respectively.

It added that following the election of Hon. Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada, the former Personal Assistant, Broadcast Media, as the lawmaker representing Kano Municipal Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, the President has appointed Buhari Sallau as his replacement.

“All appointments take effect from May 29, 2019, except that of the new entrant into the team, Buhari Sallau,” the statement said.

