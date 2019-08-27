President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate termination of the appointment of the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, Rev. Tor. Utah, in line with the provisions of Section 4 , sub section 3 of the NCPC ACT.

Utah has been directed to hand over the affairs of the Commission to the most senior director who will take charge till a new substantive CEO is appointed.

President also directed that the accountant general of the federation should immediately work out a framework for the operation of the offshore accounts maintained by the NCPC.

Similarly, Buhari directed both the accountant general and auditor general to put in place a robust reporting and sanction framework for monitoring the performance of officers that visit MDAs for team inspection, monitoring and survey.

The president also directed the attorney general of the Federation to set in motion the process for the review of the enabling Act of the Commission, working with the Presidency and all stakeholders.

