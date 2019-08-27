President Buhari sacks Executive Secretary of NCPC

Rev. Tor. Utah
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate  termination of the appointment  of the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission,  Rev. Tor. Utah,  in line with the provisions of Section 4 , sub section 3 of the NCPC ACT.

Utah  has been directed to hand over the affairs of the Commission to the most senior director who will take charge till a new substantive CEO  is appointed.

President  also directed that the accountant general of the federation should immediately  work out a framework for the operation  of the offshore accounts maintained by the NCPC.

Similarly,  Buhari directed both the accountant general and auditor general  to put in place a robust reporting  and sanction  framework  for monitoring  the performance of officers that visit MDAs for team inspection, monitoring  and survey.

The president also  directed the attorney general  of the Federation to set in motion the process  for the review of the enabling Act of the Commission, working with the Presidency and all stakeholders.

