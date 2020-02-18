PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday lauded the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) for the high level of training given to cadets of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the last two years.

The President gave the commendation in Kaduna during the Passing Out Parade (POP) of 281 Detective Inspectors of the EFCC who were trained for 14 months at the NDA.

He noted that the collaboration between the military and EFCC in the training of cadets is yiedling results in the fight against corruption.

The Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu in his speech noted that it was the strongest motivation to the commission and its officers to have the president attend the event.

Magu stated that ”corruption is worse than any disease therefore its elimination is of paramount importance to the growth of the nation.”

He therefore called on all Nigerians to take ownership of the fight against corruption, for it is a national responsibility.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the passing out of the Detective Inspector Course 5 from NDA was the third to performed.

The collaboration between the military and the EFCC has resulted in NDA so far training nearly 700 officers of the anti-graft commission.

