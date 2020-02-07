AS a mark of his commitment towards supporting the Organised Private Sector (OPS), President Muhammadu Buhari, is set to inaugurate infrastructural projects at the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI).

The projects are the ultra modern 6-storey office complex and an expansive multi-functional Convention Centre, all located at kilometer 8 Airport road Abuja.

According to information obtained from the Policy Advocacy Centre (PAC) of the Chamber, President Buhari, who is also the grand patron of the OPS in Nigeria, will be performing the ceremony on Friday, February 14, 2020.

“Since the inception of the present Executive Committee of the Chamber, there have been renewed efforts, drive and commitment to ensure that we put in place legacy projects in our chamber.

“These projects are carefully planned to serve as a reference point and an indelible mark on the sands of time, which will be a source of pride to the next generation of OPS leadership in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in particular and Nigeria in general.

“It was therefore found incumbent upon all of us in the Chamber to get ourselves deeply involved in those actions, activities and programmes that made our top-notch infrastructural development possible.

“We took it upon ourselves as a definite task that will take the chamber to the next level and place it on the path of sustainability and a model in the West African sub-region. With this firm resolve, within a record time, we have become a reference point to other Chambers in Nigeria and in fact, the entire West African sub-region.

“We are happy it has materialised and President Muhammadu Buhari, is set to commission these buildings. The infrastructures will help in adding speed to the development of the economy,” the PAC stated on Thursday.

– Feb. 7, 2020 @ 15:19 GMT

