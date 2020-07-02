PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has again warned political appointees and

other government officials against using their positions to bestow

undue advantage on anyone seeking government jobs and other favours,

saying this is antithetical to the character of the administration.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said in

a statement in Abuja on Wednesday that Mr. President’s repeated warning,

followed persistent reports of fraudsters using the business cards and

purported referral letters from presidential aides and other

government officials to solicit employment, contract and other

favours.

The minister said ministries, departments and agencies should

disregard any purported request from government officials aiming to

confer undue advantage on anyone seeking such favours.

He said the administration had put in place a systematic and

disciplined approach to ensure that “the government runs smoothly for

all Nigerians, whether in the area of employment or contract

procurement”.

”This system should be allowed to work for all Nigerians without

interference,” Mohammed said.– July 02, 2020 @ 14:35 GMT

