PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has again warned political appointees and
other government officials against using their positions to bestow
undue advantage on anyone seeking government jobs and other favours,
saying this is antithetical to the character of the administration.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said in
a statement in Abuja on Wednesday that Mr. President’s repeated warning,
followed persistent reports of fraudsters using the business cards and
purported referral letters from presidential aides and other
government officials to solicit employment, contract and other
favours.
The minister said ministries, departments and agencies should
disregard any purported request from government officials aiming to
confer undue advantage on anyone seeking such favours.
He said the administration had put in place a systematic and
disciplined approach to ensure that “the government runs smoothly for
all Nigerians, whether in the area of employment or contract
procurement”.
”This system should be allowed to work for all Nigerians without
interference,” Mohammed said.– July 02, 2020 @ 14:35 GMT