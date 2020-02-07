LAWAL Munir, Chairman, Presidential Support Committee (PSC), on Thursday appealed to the Federal Government to empower its members to enable them perform optimally.

Munir made the appeal during the Committee’s meeting with the PSC National Coordinator, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, in Abuja.

The Chairman, who is also Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Turkey, while presenting the committee’s report, said that the 13-man committee had identified five critical areas that would enhance PSC’s desired objectives.

He listed the critical areas to include the Subcommittee on Review of the Presidential Support Committee Constitution, Funding and Empowerment Subcommittee as well as Inter and Intra PSC harmony.

“We deliberated over the disharmony among members so that the subcommittee will look into it with a view to bringing all members together.

“We also discussed how we can identify sources of funding and also empower our members.

“Others included Presidential Support Restructuring Subcommittee and PSC Operational Conduct Subcommittee.

“We also look at the restructuring; how we can restructure the Presidential Support Committee so that we can give it the essence, where old members will feel a sense of belonging.

Munir, however, commended the minister and appealed for his continued support in order to move the PSC forward.

Earlier, Akpabio had appreciated the committee members for their efforts in ensuring that President Muhammadu Buhari achieved his set goals.

According to him, the aim of the committee is to ensure proper restructuring in the presidential support committee.

“I know the message will go round to the over 1,900 groups across Nigeria with millions of followers of President Buhari that the Presidential Support Committee is committed to ensure sustainability now and in 2023,” he said.

Akpabio also assured the committee of a lot of opportunities, adding that empowerment would be taken nationally.

