Protesters on Sunday marched on the streets of Owerri, Imo State capital, to show their misgivings about the Supreme Court judgement that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of the state

The court said All Progressives Congress’s Hope Uzodinma was validly elected governor of the state in the election held in 2019.

The court held that the lower court erred in law when it rejected evidence tendered before it that votes due to from 388 polling units were not credited to APC and Uzodinma.

The court also ordered the immediate swearing in of Uzodinma as lawful winner of the March 9, 2019 governorship election in Imo State.

But the judgement, according to the protesters, most of whom dressed in black clothes, was a travesty.

In his reaction to the judgement, Ihedioha insisted he won the election without any malpractices.

He claimed that the Supreme Court verdict would not strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

“It is not about Emeka Ihedioha, it is not about Imo State,” Ihedioha said.

“It is about tomorrow. Do you go into an electoral process without having an idea? It has to be resolved one way or the other. We are waiting for answers, and I believe there will be answers. The verdict will not reduce my patriotism and commitment to democracy.”

However, Uzodinma, favoured by the judgement, said the judgement reinforced his belief in the capacity of the country’s judiciary.

