Enugu State House of Assembly says its proposed probe of failed projects across the state is not meant to witch hunt some contractors handling state government’s project.

Mr Chima Obieze, the Chairman, Assembly Committee on Works, Housing and Urban Development made the clarification in Enugu on Wednesday while reacting to media reports of witch hunting.

The lawmaker reiterated that the objective of the investigation was to ensure that contractors executed quality job for the state government.

He said the committee would not watch contractors short-change the government through execution of poor jobs, adding that the committee did not have the powers to indict any contractor.

Obieze however, added that the committee would not hesitate to recommend blacklisting of a contractor caught doing shoddy job, while the supervising ministry, department or agency would be sanctioned.

The lawmaker urged the public to disregard the information and forward report on any government failed project constructed within the last five years to the committee.

The chairman however, urged the media to be objective in their reportage and shun sentiments and fake news. (NAN)

– Dec. 19, 2019 @ 7:35 GMT

