PROFESSOR Okechukwu Edward Okeke of the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, will on Wednesday, September 4, deliver the 3rd Inaugural Lecture of the University.

Okeke is a History professor.

The title of the intellectual feast, according to the invitation card sent out by the Vice Chancellor of the pace setting institution, Professor Seth Accra Jaja, on behalf of the Governing Council, Senate and the entire University Community, is “Of Restructuring And Related Matters: The Historian As Moderator. ”

The venue of the historic event is University Auditorium, East Campus, Otuoke and the lecture, which is expected to be thought provoking and even explosive starts at 11am.

Professor Okeke, an accomplished Historian, earned his Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka; secured his Master of Arts (M.A) from the University of Benin and his Bachelor of Arts (B.A) from University of Port Harcourt.

The question of the restructuring of Nigeria has been the focus of heated discourse in recent times and it is expected that Professor Okeke’s lecture will bring new perspectives to the contentious issue especially also, against the background of the shabby treatment that has been given to History as a subject of study by the country’s authorities.

It is expected that apart from the academic community, that politicians, both those for and against restructuring will attend the lecture as answers to critical national questions are sure to be proffered by the distinguished lecturer.

