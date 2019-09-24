A group of protesters on Tuesday stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly to demand the probe of former governor Akinwunmi Ambode of the state over alleged misappropriation of funds.

The group, Lagos Youth Vanguard (LYV), was led by its patron, Rasak Olokooba and president, Ibrahim Ekundina.

Speaking during the protest, Olokooba, said that it is good to be fair to every administration but that they have watched events for the past three months and ‘discovered that the former governor is trying to undermine the current administration.’

He accused Ambode of flouting government procedures, carrying out wrong policies and refusing to abide by the procurement laws.

“For every government that is going out, you leave a template for the coming government to succeed. Ambode handed over a ‘rickety’ hand over note that cannot assist the current administration.

“The parliament has promised us that they are going to look into the activities of the last administration, but we have not heard anything from them.

“I am a tax payer, I pay education tax, I pay the salaries of the governor from my tax and I must be concerned about how the money is being spent likewise other Nigerians.

“The former governor must give account for how he ran the affairs of the state in the last four years. We want him to clear his name. Gone are the days when people just hear of probe and you don’t take it up.

“We want this to be a deterrent to others such as local governments chairmen, senators and others in public offices who might want to do what the last administration did,” Olokoba said.

Addressing the protesters, the representative of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, Rotimi Olowo, said that the protesters have the right to protest and said that the House has commenced investigations into the administration of Ambode and that they would look into the petition as a House and do their jobs as expected.

The lawmaker added that they were having a committee meeting shortly before the protesters arrived to look into the finances of the state and ensure that the road in the state were motorable.

Sunonline

-Sep 24, 2019 @ 20:10 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)