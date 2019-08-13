THE Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has paid the pension arrears of 502 civil service pensioners with the sum of N784,377,933.

The category of pensioners who received this payment include 262 verified eligible pensioners with complaints of non-payment of pension arrears from the North East, South East, North West and South South Zones. They received a total of N370,162,701.

41 pensioners who were part of the 24,021 suspended in April 2018 for non-verification but have now been verified and restored to the monthly pension payroll with pension arrears for the months of April 2018 – June 2019 have received the sum of N15,543,703.96. In the same vein, N398,671,527 was paid to 199 verified eligible pensioners added to the pension payroll in July 2018 from the south west and north central zones.

The directorate, in a statement, assured verified eligible pensioners awaiting payment of their pension arrears, that in line with restoring hope in pension administration under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS), outstanding arrears will be cleared. – The Sun

– Aug. 13, 2019 @ 17:53 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)