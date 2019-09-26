THE Anambra State Government has called on the Federal Government to urgently put the Onitsha Inland River Port to use.

“Full activation of the Port will greatly boost commercial activities in the state and the Southeast,” Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra made the plea at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia, while receiving a delegation from the House of Representatives’ Committee on Ports.

He noted that the issue of having functional River Port in Anambra was pivotal to economic progress of the state as not less than 80 percent of its citizens were involved in import business.

The visit was sequel to a motion sponsored by a member representing Idemili North and South Constituencies in the Federal House of Representatives, Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Ibezi.

Mr. Ibezi noted that the port when operational would create massive employment, generate revenues for government, as well as facilitate business in the region.

The committee had visited the Warri, Port Harcourt, Calabar and Onitsha ports to ascertain the challenges facing their proper utilisation.

The leader of the delegation, Alhaji Buba Yakubu, assured that the committee would analyze the inputs of critical stakeholders on the matter.

He maintained that the assessment of the issues behind the non-functionality of the port would enable them to tackle the issues urgently and make the ports functional.

