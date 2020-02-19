RAIL advocacy group, African Railway Roundtable, has described the sudden death of Tony Iwelu, chief security officer to the Nigerian Transportation Minister, as “a deeply sad incident”, commiserating with the minister and the late officer’s family.

In a statement signed by the ARR director,Olawale Rasheed ,the group described the late security officer as “an effective and dependable official who discharged his duties with the highest level of professionalism.

“We know the deceased to be a loyal public servant and a close confidant of the minister who is breaking multiple jinx within the Nigerian rail sector.His supportive role to the minister accounts for his being so long in service of his principal.We sympathize with the minister at this very sad moment.

“We condole with the family and his organization, the Nigerian Department of State Service. The deceased served the fatherland so well and his name will not be missing when the great achievements of the minister in the railway sector are being recorded”, the condolence message concluded.”

