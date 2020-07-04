A Stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abiodun Oyefusi, has urged the newly constituted Caretaker Committee of the South West PDP to rebuild the structures of the party in the zone.

Oyefusi, Lagos East Senatorial candidate of the party in the 2019 election, made the call on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP had on Thursday dissolved the Eddy Olafeso-led South West Zonal Caretaker Committee and appointed a new one.

The new committee headed by Mr Dayo Ogungbenro is to pilot the affairs of the party in the zone for three months.

Other members of the committee are, Mr Daisi Akinniran (Secretary); Mr Taiwo Kuye, Chief Adeola Ogunrinde, Mrs Oyebola Awolowo, Prince Nekan Olagbegi, Mrs Funmi Oguns and Mr Wahab Owokoniran.

Oyefusi, while congratulating members of the new committee on their appointment, urged them to take steps to reposition the party in the zone for greatness.

She said it was imperative to make the party the number one choice in the region and deliver governance to the people.

“I congratulate you; you are all capable men and women. I believe you will discharge your duties transparently and fairly and work assiduously to deliver the South West to the party by the next general elections,” she said in a statement.

Oyefusi commended Olafeso for his achievements in office and the success of producing for PDP a governor in Oyo and a number of senators as well as Federal and State lawmakers in states in the region.

She said Olafeso had laid a solid foundation for the new committee to work on.

On the forthcoming Edo Governorship elections, she described the appointment of Gov. Nyesom Wike as Head of PDP Campaign Council by the party’s NWC as commendable.

Oyefusi expressed confidence in the leadership of Wike to deliver the state to the party.

NAN

– July 04, 2020 @ 14:45 GMT

