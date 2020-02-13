THE Regent of Ayeka, Oluyemi Bajowa’s investiture ceremony, which was held at the Okitipupa Local Government hall attracted distinguish guests and well-wishers within and beyond Okitipupa to the event.

In attendance to celebrate with his wife, who doubles as the Regent, was Gen. Olu Bajowa (rtd), the Jagunmolu of Ikale Land and Ojagbulegun of Ayeka Land. Also among the dignitaries were the Majuwa of Ilutitun, Oba Idepefo and the Oniju of Ijuodo, Oba Festus Olumoyegun as well as Ayeka high chiefs (Ijamas).

At the investiture ceremony, the caretaker Chairman of Okitipupa Local Government Council, Om’ba Abayomi Adesanya, congratulated the celebrant, Princess Oluyemi Bajowa for the official recognition as the Regent of Ayeka Land. Adesanya said the emergence of Princess Bajowa was a pointer to the quest of the people of Ayeka to seek development, stressing that the Regent is a harbinger of development to the community.

Adesanya charged the husband of the Regent, Prince Gen. Bajowa to use his goodwill in providing assistance for the local government, stressing that the council could make do with the goodwill of the amiable retired army General.

The caretaker chairman also asked the people of Okitipupa to be conscious of the need to maintain good hygiene, noting that the scourge of Lassa fever is real and the best way to checkmate it is to maintain a hygienic environment.

In his response, the Jagunmolu of Ikale Land, Gen Olu Bajowa (rtd), appreciated the giant stride of the caretaker Chairman, Prince Adesanya whom he described as a result-oriented young politician of repute. He promised to be of assistance to the Local Government Council anytime he is reached out.

A major highlight of the event was the official presentation of the certificate of office to the Regent, Oluyemi Bajowa by the Chairman of the council, Abayomi Adesanya to the Regent. The certificate stands as staff of office recognising the Regency of Princess Oluyemi Bajowa.

In her response, Princess Bajowa thanked her subjects whom she said have given her unalloyed cooperation since she came upon the throne of her forefathers. While thanking the caretaker chairman, the regent of Ayeka promised to bring development that is commendable to the community.

The Regent also assured the women of Ayeka Kingdom of empowerment that will take care of them and give them their pride of place in the society.

While giving the vote of thanks, Akinmusere noted that the grand event has put Ayeka on a higher pedestal as a community that has not just a female regent, but a reputable lawyer for that matter. He thanked all who witnessed the event.

The reception and entertainment of guests followed at the palace of Lumure of Ayeka in the earth of Ayeka Land, where guests were entertained.

– Feb. 13, 2020 @ 18:19 GMT |

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)