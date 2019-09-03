THE Nigeria Immigration Service Commission has expressed its readiness to partner Anambra State Government in carrying out proper registration of foreigners in the state.

The Immigration Service Controller in Anambra State, Tochukwu Agwai, said this while addressing journalists after her brief meeting with the state governor.

Agwai explained that the service has commenced the registration of all foreigners and that the exercise would be properly monitored.

“There is an ongoing e-registration and documentation throughout the federation now for all non-Nigerians residing in Anambra State,’’ she said.

She urged them to go to the commission’s office in Awka for documentation and that the exercise would end in January, after which it would become an offence against anyone who failed to register.

Addressing the issue of shortage of passport booklets, the controller noted that the commission had finalised plans to localise the production of international passports in the country.

According to her, the initial shortage of booklet challenge faced by travelers was because they were produced abroad.

The controller urged travelers seeking for international passports and other travel documents to stop patronising travel agents for such procurement, but to process their documents through the service to avoid mistakes.

