Remain united, Wike urges ex-servicemen

GOV. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has called on ex-servicemen in the state to remain united in order to attain more landmarks.

He made the call on Friday in Port Harcourt at a ceremony marking the 2020 Emblem Appeal Fund flagging off activities marking the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebrations in Rivers.

The governor also commended members of the Legion in the state for settling their protracted crisis.

“I am happy that the Nigerian Legion, Rivers State Command, is now united. With unity, you can achieve more for your members in the state,” he said.

He directed the Secretary to the Rivers Government to immediately release the N60 million pledged to the Legion.

The governor also directed the State Commissioner of Finance to work with the Local Government Chairmen for the release of N23 million pledged during the legion’s crisis.

Wike, who also pledged N10million for the 2020 Appeal Fund, gave an assurance that the state government would continue to support ex-servicemen because they laid down their lives for Nigeria’s unity.

He said: “Today is meant to support those who fought for the country, those who denied themselves sleep in order to protect the rest of us.

“There is nothing that will be too much to support the veterans. Nothing will be too much to support the widows and children that the war heroes left behind.’’

The Chairman of the Nigerian Legion in the state, ACG Justice Chichi, said that the crisis that bedeviled the Legion had been resolved.

He said that the Legion would continue to support Wike to deliver good governance.

“Let me use this opportunity to congratulate you on your victory at the poll for a second term in office as the Governor of Rivers State and the affirmation by the Court of Appeal in its recent judgment,’’ he said.

Chichi appealed to the state government to sustain the support for its scholarship scheme.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, said that the event was organised to celebrate heroes who died during different wars and those injured during conflicts.

He said that the governor had always seen the Nigerian armed forces as a key contributor to the stability of the country.

Highlights of the occasion included the decoration of the governor with the 2020 Emblem by the National Chairman of Nigerian Legion, retired Brig.-Gen. Adekule Akpa. (NAN)

– Dec. 6, 2019 @ 18:35 GMT |

