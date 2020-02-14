THE Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, and Mr. Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General (DG), National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), have been commended for protecting public property the Arts and Crafts Village in Abuja.

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Tourism, Rep. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, made the commendation during a visit to the Arts and Crafts Village in Abuja.

He noted that some unpatriotic people had attempted to convert the property to personal use.

Ogbeide-Ihama said this in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja by Runsewe’s media aide, Mr Frank Meke.

Ogbeide-Ihama representing Oredo Federal Constituency in Edo, condemned the situation where private individuals convert government property to personal uses and extolled the IGP and DG for securing the permanent site of NCAC.

He said that they had remained unwavering in their commitment to protecting government property.

Some members of the committee who accompanied their chairman also expressed their pleasure with efforts made to refurbish village, adding that there is a need to secure and maintain such public places.

They said they would support the council as it sought to reopen the village.

Runsewe, while conducting the committee members round the village with NCAC management, said that no stone would be left unturned to rebuild the place to meet international standards.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the village, located opposite Abuja Sheraton Hotels, valued at N9.8 billion, was hijacked by some individuals who wanted to use the place for their selfish interests.

This generated disagreements between the individuals and NCAC, with the council battling to secure the ownership of the property. (NAN)

– Feb. 14, 2020 @ 8:39 GMT |

