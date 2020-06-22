THE House of Representatives Committee on Public Account, on Monday, rejected documents on-budget performance presented by the Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The decision of the committee was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Fredrick Agbedi (PDP-Bayelsa) at an investigative hearing and was based on inconsistencies in the document presented.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission appeared before the committee to defend its budget performance from 2015 to 2020.

The Chairman of the committee Rep. Wole Oke (PDP-Osun) said that the presentation was not proper and was not in order.

“Ordinarily I should have dumped everything on the laps of the National Commissioner but he is just coming into office; you his lieutenants have not done well.

“Simple mathematical accuracy that an SS3 student will pick his calculator and add together is what we are struggling with.

“Honourable members, if we agree, we simply return this document and ask that they go back and tidy it properly,” he said.

Oke ruled that the committee reject the document and that it should be returned to the commission for corrections.

Meanwhile, officials of the commission traded blames among themselves before the lawmakers.

The Director, Finance and Account, (DFA) Mr Umaru Hassan said that he was not on ground when the document was compiled.

Hassan who took responsibility for the error, said he was away on annual leave when it was compiled.

The finance director also said that he only assumed office in October 2019 but the document was compiled in June.

The Deputy Director, Account, Mr Aliyu Umar said that he knew that the document was being compiled but was not giving the opportunity to go through it.

Umar said that the document was authored and compiled by the Director Planning, Research and Documentation.

He said that the account department only made figures available to the Planning, Research and Documentation.

Also, the Deputy Director, Planning, Research and Documentation, Mrs Mama Edet said that her job was only to collect the details and compile them.

According to Edet, I do not know anything about the money or the computation.

The committee, however, adjourned hearing until June 29 to enable the commission to present a proper report.

The National Commissioner, Sen. Bashir Muhammad apologised for the inconsistencies and promised to ensure proper job was done before the commission’s next appearance. (NAN)

