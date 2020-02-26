THE House of Representatives has expressed its commitment to provide an adequate budgetary allocation for operations of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) on projects by the agency to fix roads across the six geo-political zones.

The House Committee on FERMA gave the assurance when its members paid an oversight visit to the headquarters of FERMA in Abuja.

Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Richard Bamisile expressed concerns over the current state of the nation’s roads which he described as death traps.

Bamisile said the concern should be addressed urgently in the overall interest of the populace.

“We are for on the spot assessment to see things for ourselves so that we will know the operations of the agency, its challenges and to see how we can come in to enhance its operations

“To say that Nigerian Roads are bad or death traps, is an understatement and anyone who says otherwise, maybe they can afford to be flying around in choppers or jets, not all Nigerians can afford such luxury.

“As the representatives of the people, we have to see that the roads are properly fixed,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction with the activities agency, especially during the festive period.

He, however, reiterated the challenge the agency had with funding and added that it had been addressed in the 2020 Appropriation Act.

“What remains to do now is to see to the prompt release of its (the agency’s) approved budget to enhance its operations nationwide,” he said.

Bamisile said the story of bad roads across the country would be a thing of the past and urged Nigerians to be patient.

He also urged the management of FERMA to double its efforts to ensure value for the money”.

“We will be moving round to monitor your activities, there will be no room for failed roads again.”

The lawmaker also expressed delight in the agency’s operations of its Asphalt plant located at Kuje which he said was currently producing 100 tonnes per day, noting that the plant would also generate income for the agency.

Earlier, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Mr Nurudeen Rafindadi reiterated the agency’s challenges with funds and urged the lawmakers to assist with more funds to enhance its operations nationwide. (NAN)

– Feb. 26, 2020 @ 09:59 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)