The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the allegation of non-remittance of stamp duties run into trillions of naira.

This followed a motion sponsored by a member from Yobe State, Bukar Lawan, during Thursday’s plenary at the lower chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The lawmakers were concerned about the rate at which some government agencies have failed to remit the monies collected to the Federation Account.

According to them, some of the institutions allegedly culpable are the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Postal Service (NPS).

The motion also enjoyed the support of many lawmakers, including Tajudeen Yusuf from Kogi State and another lawmaker from Edo State, Peter Akpatason.

After the lawmakers deliberated in the motion, they resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to urgently investigate the matter.

