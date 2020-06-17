THE Rivers Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation on Wednesday in Port Harcourt rolled out hotlines for immediate response to victims of Sexual abuse and other forms of violence.

According to Mrs. Inime Aguma, the State Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, the hotlines are “in response to increased and alarming statistics of sexual and gender-based violence’’.

She said that the Ministry was collaborating with other organizations “to provide Counseling, Medical help, Psychological help, Legal Aid and prosecution of offenders’’.

She said that such collaboration included `Doctors without Borders (MSF)’ with phone lines 09033555455 and 07058890060 as well as the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) on 08037066670.

She stated that members of the public could report gender-based violence, sexual abuse, domestic violence and other forms of violence to the Ministry on the following dedicated phone lines: 0704 041 0523 and 0704 041 0081.

Aguma also said: “Please report gender-based violence, sexual abuse, domestic violence and other forms of violence. Let’s end the culture of silence and ensure our fundamental right to dignity.‘’ (NAN)

– Jun. 17, 2020 @ 18:05 GMT |

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)