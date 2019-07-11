BOBOYE Oyeyemi, the Corps Marshal, Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), on Thursday, said a rapid expansion and re-routing of road networks would assist in the effective vehicular system in Nigeria.

Oyeyemi made this remark in Abeokuta shortly after inaugurating some donated items by the Special Marshals in the state to the Ogun Command.

He noted that there had never really been “a real expansion” of roads because of the growing population in Nigeria.

The Corps Marshal also said only an effective transportation system would assist vehicular system in the country.

“Many of the roads we have are old, hence the need for a rapid expansion and re-routing. There is the need for a bypass, which would ease vehicular movement on the highways.

“Also, there is the need for construction of more road networks to decrease vehicular density on the roads,” he said.

He advised motorists and road users to be “more understanding and have attitudinal change for a better vehicular system in Nigeria”.

Oyeyemi lauded the Special Marshal for their selflessness and spirit of volunteerism, saying that “they are blessed to have shared what God has given them”.

In his remarks, the Sector Commander, Corps Commander Clement Oladele, said that the command would begin enforcement of motorcycle and tricycle number plates in the state on August 1.

He added that a letter had been written to Gov. Dapo Abiodun to lead and galvanise the support of other security agencies for the campaign.

Oladele prayed the Corps Marshal to approve the replacement of engines for two of its patrol vehicles and deploy more personnel, vehicles and bikes to the corridor command.

He also requested that the Corps Marshal should re-present the command’s request for a parcel of land to the state governor.

“We pray that you re-present our request for a parcel of land along the Abeokuta/Sagamu expressway for the sector command’s permanent building.

“We are hopeful that the FRSC in Ogun, would also benefit from the Corps’ construction of the Sector Command Headquarters,” he added.

The State Coordinator of the FRSC Special Marshal, Elder Emmanuel Fagbenro, said the gesture was to ease the performances of the command.

He said that other things that had been done included painting and repainting of the offices and walls.

“We have done a lot of things but today, we are commissioning the Milano generator and that is why we deem it fit that the Corps Marshal himself should come and see what we are doing in Ogun.

“This gesture is just to show our level of commitment as a volunteer group, just as we complement the efforts of the regular marshals,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the donated items include, a borehole system, a 100 seater hall and a 60KVA generating set. (NAN)

– July 11, 2019 @ 17:47 GMT |

