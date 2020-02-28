SOME road users and transporters in Ilorin have commended the Kwara Government for various road repairs and maintenance across the state.

Some of them who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Friday expressed happiness at the development.

They said that apart from the resultant crashes on the bad roads, the cost of maintaining cars on a bad road was high.

Mr Sanni Kazeem, a tricycle operator commonly known as “Keke” rider, said: “I have changed the rear tires of my Keke twice in three months.

“The roads are bad, but today I’m happy because we can see the government bringing their promises to pass.

“I shuttle between Gaa-Akanbi to the Post Office, the repairs are ongoing and we are so grateful to the government and to our governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.”

A taxi driver, Mr Ahmed Akanbi, said “most of the time my customers tell me my car is making noise, some go to the extent of abuses, that we make money but refuse to repair our cars.

“Which is not so, we do repairs, but the roads are bad and they affect the cars negatively.

“But today, almost everywhere you go you see either the road maintenance or construction going on, and we are very grateful,” he said.

Mr Emeka Ogbonna, another road user, said “we even had our access road graded, I am talking about Danialu area, this is governance, this is what we have been clamouring for, good infrastructure.

“When we have all these in place, development takes its natural course, everything begins to boom.

“The cost of car repairs will reduce now that we are going to have good roads, we appreciate this government,” he said.

A trader who simply identified herself as Iya Onisu said “most times we have to run and leave our shops when cars swerve in our direction trying to avoid a porthole, it is dangerous”.

“Anything can happen, but we are indeed grateful it will soon be over,” she said.

Mrs Afolashade Olatunde, appreciated the state government for the various roads repair, adding that more should be done to ensure that the rural areas benefitted more from the infrastructure development.

NAN

– Feb. 28, 2020 @ 18:12 GMT |

