S/Court verdict: Mark congratulates Ortom

FORMER President of the Senate, David Mark, has congratulated Gov. Samuel Ortom, on the validation of his election victory by the Supreme Court in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Mark, in a statement signed by his Media aide, Paul Mumeh, noted that the affirmation of Ortom’s victory was a validation of the mandate given to him by the people of Benue.

“The validation of your mandate by the Supreme Court is an affirmation of the trust reposed in you by the people of Benue State to serve them for their development, welfare and security,” he stated.

The former senate president, however, said the trust must not be taken for granted.

Mark urged the governor to be magnanimous in victory by extending the hand of fellowship to his major opponent, Mr Emmanuel Jime, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the task of working for the good of Benue people.

He urged Ortom to be a father to all irrespective of party affiliation adding; “your good works, security, peace and unity of the state would be the needed legacies.”

The former senator also reminded Jime that the battle for the plum position of governor of the state had been fought and won, and implored him to join hands with Ortom to develop the state.

“I have always maintained that everybody cannot be governor at the same time because there is only one seat.

“But whichever side of the coin one finds himself, he must remember that the interest, welfare and security of Benue and Nigerian people must be paramount,” Mark said.

Mark has also sent congratulatory messages to the governors of Sokoto Bauchi, Taraba, Delta and Oyo, Aminu Tambuwal, Bala Mohammed, Darius Ishaku, Ifeanyi Okowa and Seyi Makinde, over their victories at the apex court.

The elder statesman reminded them of the need to make a difference in the lives of their citizens by working assiduously for the development of their states.

“You must continue to do only those things that will bring peace, unity and progress to the nation,” Mark charged them. (NAN)

Jan. 21, 2020

