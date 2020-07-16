CAROLINE Embu, Plateau Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has advised outgoing corps members to utilise the entrepreneurial skills acquired during the service year and not to allow them to waste.

Embu gave the advice on Thursday in Jos at the passing out of the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream 2 corps members in the state, saying the skills acquired were life-long tools for success.

“The Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Department (SAED) have taught you different skills in the course of your service year.

“The idea is to make you self reliant after your service.

“The white collar jobs that you may desire are very difficult to come by, but you can live a life you desire if you put the skills learnt to proper use,” she said.

The coordinator said that the passing out event was low key because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that it was necessary to say goodbye to corps members.

She said that the service year was an eventful one because of the COVID-19, but thanked God that all the corps members completed their service year successfully.

According her, a total of 1071 corps members passed out from the state.

“Out of that number, five received state awards for excellent performances, while 12 are to repeat their service year because of issues relating to absenteeism and outright abscondment,” she said.

Embu who wished the corps members a successful future, urged them to put in their best in whatever they may do.

Mr Bello Ibrahim, one of the corps members from Jigawa, said that he had a good time during the service year in Plateau.

Ibrahim said that he enjoyed the clement weather and the hospitality of the Plateau people.

He also said that the vocational skill acquired from the SAED had enriched his life and would immediately put it to use when he returned home.

