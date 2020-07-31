RIVERS State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday recorded a total of 116 Road traffic offences through a Mobile Court it instituted along Port Harcourt/Calabar Road.

The Mobile Court was instituted as part of efforts by the command in ensuring an accident-free Ed el Kabir celebration in the state.

The state Sector Commander, Corps Commandant Salisu Galadunci, while monitoring the exercise confirmed that 62 offenders were apprehended, 50 out of the number were convicted while 12 were discharged.

“The Mobile Court was made possible with the assistance of the Rivers State Judiciary who provided a Magistrate.

“Other sister agencies that assisted in the exercise were the Police (SARS), DSS and our gallant Officers and Marshals who actually stood at nothing throughout the exercise at ensuring vehicles were successfully presented for prosecution,” Galadunci said.

He also said that low traffic movements were recorded with few vehicles coming into Port Harcourt City.

Galadunci added that patrolmen were at duty points and conducted themselves in accordance with the laid down Operational Order.

“Special Marshals were also on the ground ensuring free traffic flow within some major areas of Port Harcourt metropolis- Garrison, Old Port Harcourt Township area and on the popular Artillery junctions.

“Others are; Eleme – Ana expressway, Ahoada – Odukpani highway,” he added. (NAN)

– Jul. 31, 2020 @ 16:19 GMT |

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)