Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle has directed the 14 local government council chairmen in the state to pay the 2019 leave grant of their workers as from Monday.

A press release issued in Gusau on Saturday by Yusuf Idris, Director-General, Press Affairs to the governor, said the gesture was to assist the LG workers celebrate the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir with ease.

He said the order, followed similar one earlier, in which the governor directed that state government workers also be paid the 2019 leave grant together with their July salary.

The governor gave the directive after a meeting with the council chairmen at the Government House.

“The governor used the occasion to declare that unlike during the past administrations when council chairmen gave part of their councils’ funds to the state Chief Executive, he will not ask for or collect any money from the councils nor will he deny or refuse to give them approval for genuine requests,” the statement added.

It quoted the governor as saying that despite being from different political party with the chairmen, he will remain a father to all and look at all issues based on merit for the good of the state.

“As the governor, I am now the leader of all and I promise to carry everyone along without regards to party affiliation.

“At this meeting, the council chairmen came with request for their official vehicles and l have assured them that there is no problem, they will all get their official cars like council chairmen in other states of the federation.

“It is a verifiable fact that l have never shown them any segregation, but met all their requests because we are now one family working for the betterment of Zamfara as a state and for the wellbeing of our people.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had been receiving praises from workers and their families since the announcement.

Leave grants are being paid to the civil servants for the first time in seven years in the state. (NAN)

– Aug. 3, 2019 @ 21:05 GMT |

