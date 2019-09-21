Sanwo-Olu calls for robust CSR initiatives

THE Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged organisations across the State to develop robust Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, initiatives in order to meet the socio-economic needs of citizens.

Delivering a keynote address at the 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Forum, Exhibition and Awards held at Victoria Island, the Governor declared that it is universally recognised that government cannot provide all the needs of the people without the contributions of well-meaning individuals and corporate citizens.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, described CSR as a company’s overarching approach for improving the social, economic and environmental well-being of the society and a strategic way of achieving national development.

“The call for an increased commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility is not a symptom of the failure of governance, but a moral obligation every business organisation has a duty to discharge as a way of complementing Government efforts in solving a specific problem,” the governor noted.

He said forging a harmonious relationship with the people and creating an image that is not only focused on profit-making but also that cares for the growth and development of nation should be a business principle for all corporate institutions.

Speaking further, Sanwo-Olu affirmed that Lagos State has benefitted and continues to benefit from the commitment of business organisations to the principles of CSR, which according to him has cut across all sectors.

He said his administration would continue to appreciate the support of organisations that are committed to the CSR obligation as it will go a long way in complementing Government’s efforts by extending the reach of social intervention to communities.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Managing Director of AS+A Communications, Yeye Adenike Shobajo, pointed out that the forum was initiated to build a sustainable relationship between organisations and their stakeholders through various CSR programs.

“Identifying ways of creating broad-based growth and furthering opportunities for individuals in society through CSR programmes is significant to formulating public policies,” she said.

Shobajo stated that developing a CSR policy that will respond to the expectation of Government and the people through corporate institutions is exigent to social development.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the Social Responsibility Award to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, which was received on his behalf by Gbenga Omotoso, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy.

– Sept. 21, 2019 @ 16:19 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)