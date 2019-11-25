GOV. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Monday urged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to the state to serve the people in their host communities with diligence.

Sanwo-Olu made the appeal at the NYSC camp in Iyana-Ipaja, as the three-week orientation programme for the Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 corps members in the state came to an end.

The governor was represented by Dr Jimoh Yusuf, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations.

He said that the orientation course had equipped the corps members with determination, strength, discipline, tolerance and patriotism needed for the next phase of the service year.

”As you move to the next stage, it is essential that you translate the ideals and virtues inculcated in you through this orientation course to your performance at your places of primary assignment,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He said that he had been informed of the positive character the corps members and how they embraced the skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme in the camp.

”I implore you to take it seriously so as to master the requisite skills that will qualify you to access loans through the Lagos State Empowerment Trust Fund,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor said that the scheme was established to empower youths to start up, grow their businesses, and become wealth creators.

Mr Sunday Aroni, the State Coordinator, said that no fewer than 2540 corps members had gone through the three weeks orientation camp.

He said that throughout the period, the corps members had been of good behaviour to the delight of everyone handling them.

Aroni said that they were exposed to several leadership skills, martial arts skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development.

He said that they were also exposed to series of lectures aimed at preparing them adequately for the task of nation building during and after national service. (NAN)

