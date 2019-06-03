GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has promised that his administration will be fair to all residents of the state, irrespective of their religion, tribe or party affiliation.

The governor said this at a Special Inauguration Thanksgiving Service held for him and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Lagos.

According to a statement, the programme was organised by the state Ministry of Special Duties.

Speaking, Sanwo-Olu said his administration had no choice but to serve the people and make life worth living for everyone.

He said, “We want to assure you that we will not serve only the party, but all the residents of the state.

“We said it at the inauguration, our government will be for all. We will serve and be a blessing to you.”

While appreciating the people for coming out en masse to rejoice with him and his deputy, the governor urged religious leaders to always pray for them for the success of his administration.

“I implore our clerics to always remember us in prayers as we go on the journey while I restate that our government will be a government of all,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu stated that religious leaders played a crucial role in information dissemination because of the huge number of followers they have, hence he urged them to assist his administration in using their various platforms to pass information regarding government programmes and policies to the people.

“As I said earlier, I would not but seek your support on the propagation of our programmes and policies, especially on traffic and waste management and zero tolerance for improper waste disposal in the state.” he said.

At the event, the governor said work would commence immediately on the repair of bad roads across the state as contained in the newly signed Executive Order on Waste Management, Traffic Matters and Sanitation.

Earlier in his sermon titled, ‘Righteousness in Governance,’ the Bishop of Lagos West Diocese of the Anglican Communion, Rt Rev James Odedeji, urged Sanwo-Olu and his cabinet members to have absolute loyalty and obedience to God.

He urged the governor to be firm in decision-making, fair in governance and friendly to the people.

“You are responsible to the people and accountable to God, and bear in mind that your election is for a purpose. Nobody reigns forever. Surround yourself with godly and responsible people,” Odedeji said.

However, the cleric appealed to the governor’s family and friends as well as party leaders not to put unnecessary pressure on him and his cabinet members, but rather support them through good advice and prayers.

Apart from the governor and his deputy, others in attendance at the service included their spouses, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and Mrs Oluremi Hamzat; the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folasade Jaji, and her husband; the Chief of Staff, Mr Tayo Ayinde; and the Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola. – Punch

Jun. 3, 2019

