GOV. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State says the proposed 2020 N1.168 trillion budget will attract private sector investment.

Sanwo-Olu said this on Friday while presenting the 2020 Budget to the State House of Assembly.

He said that the budget would attract private sector investments to the state economy by creating an enabling environment.

According to him, one of the objectives of the budget 2020 is to aggressively develop, upgrade and maintain the state’s infrastructure.

He said that through the budget, the state would invest in human capital development such as education and healthcare.

The governor said that the budget would help to facilitate sustainable social investment and enterprise and improve capacity to collect due revenues as efficiently as possible.

”The objective of our 2020 budget proposal is to improve civic participation in governance and automate public services and engagement.

”The budget is expected to build impactful partnerships with the Federal Government, other states, development partners and civil society,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that it would improve the quality of the environment and the public spaces generally.

”In my Inauguration Speech on May 29, 2019, I declared to the good people of Lagos State that: ”While Lagos glimmers as a beacon of progressive and quality governance, our nation now undergoes a historic battle to establish progressive and just governance.

”Lagos must again rise and help lead this nation to fuller progress and to a closer realisation of the greatness that exists within all Nigerians. This inauguration symbolises such an awakening,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He said that his administration came into office with a clear and indisputable mandate to govern the people diligently and conscientiously; to serve them to the best of their ability.

NAN

– Nov. 9, 2019 @ 11:35 GMT |

