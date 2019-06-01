GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has solicited the support of religious leaders in bringing about behavioural changes among their followers in order to bring sanity to our roads as well as the environment.

The Governor, accompanied by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat and other top government officials were at the Lagos State Secretariat Mosque in Alausa for a special inauguration Jumat Service, organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Culture to pray for the success of the new administration.

He stressed the important role that Clerics play in disseminating, propagating and sensitising their followers on government programmes and policies, following the strong belief they have in them, adding that this platform will be well utilised by the current administration.

The Governor promised to regularly use the clerics for the implementation of the newly signed Executive Orders on Waste Management, Traffic matters and Sanitation.

“We challenged our clerics to say that we would be coming back to see them on issues around waste management because we know that the congregation believe them.

We would bring back the waste management team to come and show them the different colours that we will be using for wastes.

“And once they help us to propagate it, the message would go down. We would also talk about traffic management and why we need to obey traffic rules, to ensure that we are not driving against traffic, obey traffic officers and very simple things like that.

We will take the message to people through you so that we can begin to see the change,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Governor thanked God for the successful take-off of the new administration and appreciated the religious leaders for their prayers and support, just as he further sought their partnership towards making Lagos a role model in all spheres of life.

He also appealed to them to intensify their supplication for the overall success of the new administration.

Sanwo-Olu expressed gratitude to God Almighty that the inauguration of the present administration took place within the last 10 days of the month of Ramadan, while the inauguration Jumat Service also came up on the last Friday of the month of Ramadan, which according to him was divine.

“Today’s prayer was very special for three reasons. One, our inauguration took place in the month of Ramadan. We believe it was very divine. Secondly, it is also within the last 10 days of Ramadan. Thirdly, it is also the last Friday before the end of Ramadan. The prayers that have been offered today are very symbolic. We are grateful that it was successful,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Jun. 1, 2019 @ 15:55 GMT

