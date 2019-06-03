Sanwo-Olu signs 2019 budget into law

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has signed the 2019 Appropriation Bill into law, ending many months of controversies between the executive and legislative arms in the state. The budget size is N873.532 billion.

The immediate past governor, Akinwunmi Ambode had submitted N852.317 billion to the House of Assembly on February 5, while the legislative house on April 29, passed the bill after increasing it by N21.215 billion.

The approval came more than 80 days after Ambode had presented the bill following months of face-off between the executive and the legislature.

However, since then there have been controversies on the bill with both arms of government passing buck to each other regarding why the budget had not been signed into law. – The Sun

– June 3, 2019 @ 15:45 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)