THE South East Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, SECCIMA, is planning the inauguration/ installation of southeast Governors as Grand Patrons of the Chamber.

Some selected distinguished indigenous entrepreneurs will also be honoured as patrons.

The event will be held on Feb. 19, at Anedo Hall, Nnewi, Anambra State under the Chairmanship of Cletus Ibeto.

The event will also feature the inaugural economic lecture with the theme: “Sustainable Steps Towards The Economic Development of The South East Region’’.

The Chamber has therefore called for goodwill messages/adverts insertions for publication in the event’s brochure.

This, it said, could be sent as soft copies to the chambers’ e-mail: [email protected] or whatsApp: 08036758278 and it requests that all payment should be made in favour of SECCIMA: A/C No. 3906894017 (FCMB)

– Jan. 25, 2020 @ 13:55 GMT |

