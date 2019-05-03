THE Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo on Friday reassured the people of South East and South-South geopolitical zones that the Federal Government would complete the second Niger Bridge on schedule.

The VP stated this during a one-day visit to Anambra State to launch the second phase of TraderMoni, a federal government micro-credit scheme for petty traders.

While describing the second Niger bridge project as a priority to President Muhammadu Buhari, Osinbajo reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring that the country remained united, where nobody would be oppressed.

He said, “We are all brothers regardless of religion, ethnicity or political affiliation.

“We want to make sure that even in terms of execution of projects, we are fair and just, which is the commitment that the president has made.

“The President is committed to ensuring that he brings this to fulfillment.”

The VP, who inspected the Delta State axis of the Second Niger Bridge, reassured the people that the Federal Government was committed to completing the project and the access roads.

He said,”We want to make sure that we complete it because of its economic benefit to the zone and the entire country.

“The Second Niger Bridge is among the five projects where money has actually been set aside under a Presidential funding initiative to ensure completion.

“So, we have no fears that it will be completed as promised and scheduled,” he added.

He expressed satisfaction with the implementation of the Federal Government’s Home-Grown-School-Feeding programme in the state.

He added, “As a matter of fact, we visited a lady in Awka, one of the cooks, who happened to be the best cook of the programme in the community.”

Speaking, the Anambra State, Governor Willie Obiano, hailed the Federal Government’s TraderMoni and MarketMoni initiatives.

He said the scheme would encourage the culture of repayment of loans and ensure the prosperity of traders.

The governor commended the Federal Government’s zeal towards the ongoing Second Niger Bridge and the completed Zik Mausoleum.

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, suggested that the Federal Government should set up a Board of Trustees to manage the affairs of the Zik Mausoleum. – Punch

