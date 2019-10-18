The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Uche Secondus has commiserated with the victims of Wednesday’s fire outbreak in Ochanja Market, Onitsha, Anambra.

Secondus in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Mr Ike Abonyi on Friday in Abuja, described the fire incident that led to loss of lives and property as unfortunate.

He commiserated with the traders and the families of those who lost their beloved ones and properties in the inferno.

Secondus urged all relevant authorities within and outside the state to investigate the cause of the fire with a view to averting future occurrence.

He advised the nation’s fire service and relevant security and emergency agencies to review their strategies to pro-actively prevent wastages and needless loss of innocent lives from such disasters.

Secondus urged federal and Anambra state governments as well as cooperate organisations to assist the victims by donating relieve materials to the victims.(NAN)

