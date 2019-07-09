THE two security personnel shot by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, popularly known as Shiites, who invaded the National Assembly on Tuesday are currently receiving medical treatment at the clinic within the complex.

The identities of the security personnel were yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Medical personnel at the clinic prevented journalists from gaining access to the injured security operatives who were said to be in a coma.

The Shiites are calling for the release of their leader, Ibrahim El Zakzaky, who is in the custody of the Department of State Security.

Zakzaky is facing charges for culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, and disruption of public peace.

They had protested to the gate of the National Assembly last Thursday and House Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, who met them at the gate had said that their message would be delivered to the appropriate quarters. – Punch

