The Bayelsa Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has began the distribution of food items to the 2019 flood victims in the various local government areas of the state.

The distribution of the food items took place at the SEMA office in Igbogene, Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items distributed were rice, millets and garri, among others.

The state Chairman of the agency, Maj. Hezekiah Isu (rtd), said that the state government had promised to pay back whatever SEMA had bought for distribution.

“I am not speaking on behalf of the state government, but his Excellency, Gov. Diri, said when funds come, they will pay back what the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has brought.

“These food items are suppose to be for flood victims, but was delayed by NEMA, because it is their food stuffs which they brought for flood victims in 2019, to affect families.

“What happened was that they normally send their respresentives who will in turn distribute the items in synergy with the SEMA in Bayelsa.

“I wrote letters to NEMA repeatedly, but all was to no avail, as they did not reply. In fact these items have been here for over three months.

“I called them that most of the items are going bad, especially the garri, yet they did not respond. So, I was made to report to the Governor, who later intervened before they were ask to distribute the items,” he said.

Also speaking, the state Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Orientation, Mr Friston Akpo, said the cost of the food items were now high, as most markets close to Bayelsa had no goods for sale.

“Prices of food items are now high and most people will be affected in the society.

“In particular are the under privileged people, so the idea of the governor, in his magnanimity, decided to share the food stuff, to the less privileged in the eight local government areas of the state.

“This will go a long way to cushion the effect of this global pandemic ravaging every part of the world,” he stated. (NAN)

– Apr. 3, 2020 @ 10:59 GMT |

