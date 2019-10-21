THE Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has donated food items, mattresses and blankets to victims of bandits attack in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

Yau Abdulahi, Director, Relief and Disaster Management, made this known on Monday when he visited the victims at a camp at Birnin Yero Primary school.

Abdulahi said that the relief items were provided by the state government to assist the affected victims.

The director said the agency after its initial assessment of the affected persons made provisions for the immediate needs of the victims.

The items donated include bags of rice, cartons of noodles, seasoning cubes, salt, palm and vegetable oil, mattresses, blankets, sugar and garri.

Abdulahi said that 17 communities were affected and include Jura, Dallatu, Unguwan Gide, Gigani, Gidan Makeri, Hayin Amadu, Sabon Gida, Kosau, Gidan Dari.

Others are Hayin Tsauni, Gidan Pate, Sauron Giwa, Unguwan Tofa, Gangi, Maruzuwa, Albasu, Hayin mai Gauta.

He said full assessment of the number of people displaced by the attack would be carried out in order to adequately provide for them. (NAN)

Oct 21, 2019

