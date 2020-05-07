THE Anambra State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, has presented relief materials to crisis-torn, Allah n’Onugwa in Olumbanasa Community of Anambra West Local Government Area LGA.

The items presented include mattresses, pillows, mosquito nets, plastic buckets, and blankets.

The presentation was performed through Sylvester Orji-Okafor, the transition committee chairman, Anambra West LGA, at Umueze-Anam.

Handling over the materials to representatives of Allah n’Onugwa, Orji-Okafor said it was part of measures by the state government toward reducing the impact of the communal clash on Allah n’Onugwa.

“These relief materials were from the State government through SEMA to Allah n’Onugwa people. The aim is to help to cushion the negative effects of the communal feud between Allah n’Onugwa and Odekpe, both in Olumbanasa community,’’ Orji-Okafor said.

He said that the government would continue to provide more support and palliatives to Allah n’Onugwa, the most severely affected by the crisis.

Receiving the items on behalf of Allah n’Onugwa people, Christian Akubueze thanked SEMA and the transition committee chairman for coming to their aid.

He said that the relief materials/items came at the right time when most of them were sleeping on bare floors.

Meanwhile, President-General Olumbanasa community, Mr Lawrence Nnachor Lawrence has come out to debunk making inciting statements against youths of Odekpe.

Nnachor said the statement credited to him by a reporter did not represent his honest view.

– May 7, 2020 @ 12:05 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)