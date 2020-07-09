The Senate on Wednesday held a valedictory session in honour of the late Sen.Adebayo Osinowo who represented Lagos East and died on June 15.

The valedictory session followed a motion moved by Senate Leader Abdullahi Yahaya (APC Kebbi), having moved for the invocation of Order 17 of the Senate standing rule to allow former member senators, House of Representatives, family of the deceased and other visitors into the chamber.

The motion was seconded by Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP Abia).

Senators dressed in white and black attires took turn to pay glowing tributes to the late senator.

First to pay tribute was Sen.Yahaya, who moved the motion for the Senate to begin the valedictory session.

Yahaya said that the late Sen. Osiniwo was a successful politician and a contributor in the emergence of Nigerian democracy from the military.

He said that the testimony about Osinowo by the APC political leader Sen. Bola Tinubu indicated that Osinowo was a mobiliser in Lagos politics when he served in the state’s House of Assembly.

Abdullahi said that the deceased won several awards, including the Oduduwa award for promoting the Yoruba race.

Deputy President of the Senate Ovie Omo-Agege said that he would be missed by his family, his colleagues in the Senate and the people of Lagos.

He said that the late senator left his mark in the sands of time because of his giant strides, adding that Osinowo was a pillar in the politics of Lagos.

Omo-Agege said that the late senator contributed in the fight for restoration of democracy in Nigeria from the military.

Other senators who paid glowing tribute and condoled the family and Lagos state government included Abudullahi Sabi (APC Niger), Oji Uzor-Kalu, Borofice Ajayi, (APC Niger) Philip Aduda (PDP FCT), Solomon Adeola (APC Lagos) Ibikunle Amosu (APC Ogun), Teslim Folarin (APC Oyo) and DanjumaGoje (APC Gombe).

Others were Abiodun Olujimi (PDP Ekiti), Sam Egwu, (PDP Ebony) Rochas Okorocha (APC Imo) Chukwuka Utazi (PDP Enugu) and Opeyemi Bamidele (APC), among others.

In his tribute, President of the Senate I mean I’m feeling Ahmad Lawan expressed his condolence to the immediate family, the Lagos State government and his constituents.

He said that the late Osinowo left a mark during his service in the Senate, noting that the senator was a jovial and unassuming person.

He said that the deceased was deeply rooted in Lagos politics, saying that his knowledge of his religion shaped his life.

Lawan said that life is transcient, adding that people should learn a lesson from his life, noting that Osinowo was very generous.

He said that testimony from the Senate delegation, that went to condole the family in Lagos indicated that there was no doubt, that the late Osinowo had a worthy successor in his Son.

He called for continued prayers for the late senator, noting that he lived a good life.

Thereafter, Muslim prayer was offered by Sen.Ajibola Surajudeen (APC Osun) for the repose of the late senator’s soul, after the Senate observed a minute silence in his honour. The Senate then adjoined plenary to July 14.(NAN)

– Jul. 9, 2020 @ 14:15 GMT |

