OTUNBA Adeniyi Adebayo, the National Deputy Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was on Thursday cleared after being screened by the senate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first executive governor of Ekiti was the seventh nominee to be screened by the senate in the second phase of the ongoing exercise, which began at 3:15pm.

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan and other senators lauded the political maturity, calm temperament and dispositions of the nominee especially in his current position at the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC.

While endorsing Adebayo’s nomination, Lawan said “In the spirit of the unity and cooperation among the different political parties in the chamber. I hereby urge the Senate to recognise the office of the nominee and his dispositions as a leader of the ruling APC, to allow him take a bow and leave the Chamber.”

Two former governor colleagues of Adebayo who are now senators also spoke glowingly in his favour.

One of them Sen. Adamu Aliero (APC- Kebbi), who said “Dear colleagues, the office of the nominee who is also a long-time friend is a very strong pillar and stabilising force of our party.

“As a former colleague, I remember that he was the best performing governor in the South West then. I remember he was the pioneer secretary of the Governors’ Forum and he performed well.

“I call on you to respect our leader by asking him to take a bow and go. He has maintained a very good relationship with us, both within and outside office,” he said.

Also, Sen. Danjuma Goje (APC-Gombe) another former governor expressed confidence in Adebayo’s ability to perform well as a minister.

He particularly mentioned that he was pleased with Adebayo over his comment that as a minister, he would work towards a better relationship with the National Assembly.

“Otunba Adebayo is eminently qualified to carry out his responsibilities as a minister.

“Having said that he would work to ensure a better relationship with the parliament, and in view of his current position in our party. I think he should be accorded be all the respect due to him and his office,” he said.

Adebayo in his earlier presentation, had assured the lawmakers that he would perform well in any ministry he’s assigned.

He also promised to unite his ministry and the legislature during oversight functions and other legislative businesses.

-NAN

JULY 25, 2019 16:20 GMT

