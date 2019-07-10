THE Senate on Wednesday condemned the Tuesday’s attack on the National Assembly by members of the El-Zakzakky’s Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

It described the invasion by the sect and the wanton destruction carried out by the IMN as the desecration of the sacred National Legislative Institution of Nigeria.

Chairman of the Senate ad hoc Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, stated this while addressing journalists on the issue.

He noted that members of the sect forceful invaded the premises and overpowered the security apparatus of the National Assembly.

He lamented that the mob forcefully seized one of the security operatives’ gun and shot two security personnel.

He said the sect members’ unleashed terror on others, vandalised the gate, and burnt three vehicles of innocent individuals, while many other cars were equally vandalised.

Adeyeye noted with concern, the “unwarranted affront on the Federal Parliament” which he said, led to the abrupt adjournment of the House of Representatives plenary.

Adeyeye said, “The Inspector-General of Police has ordered a speedy and diligent investigation into the unfortunate and unwarranted desecration of the Federal Legislative House.

“However, the Senate hereby urged all law enforcement agencies to rise up to their biding and urgently fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act with the law taking its full course

“It is drummed into the ears of perpetrators of this heinous act that the National Assembly is a place of serenity and sacred legislative and deliberative institution.

“It should be respected and allowed to concentrate on her mandate of legislation for good governance, security and peaceful co-existence of Nigerians.

“While the National Assembly is a public place for Nigerians, citizens must follow proper channels and protocols if they have cause(s) to access its premises.

“Senate hereby calls for security beef-up within the National Assembly and other institutions henceforth.” – Punch

– July 10, 2019 @ 18:25 GMT |

