Senate panel to probe IG over Kwara polls

The Senate on Wednesday directed its Committee on Police Affairs to investigate the alleged harassment, intimidation and molestation by security, before, during and after the Kwara House of Representatives by-election which held last Saturday.

This was sequel to a point of order raised by the Senator representing Kwara South Senatorial District, Rafiu Ibrahim, who drew the Senate’s attention to the roles allegedly played by the police before, during and after the poll.

He alleged that a police helicopter landed in Omu-Aran few days to the election and offloaded some bags, suspected to contain money and electoral materials, into the vehicle of the All Progressives Congress candidate in the election, Mr. Raheem Olawuyi.

He also said the Divisional Police Officers in the area, were redeployed, few days to the election.

He also alleged that about four directors of the Directorate of State Services were drafted to the state for the conduct of the poll.

Ibrahim said, “The harassment, intimidation, and arrest of prominent members of the Peoples Democratic Party before, during and after the election created tension and fears in the minds of the electorate.

“Majority of the eligible voters decided to stay away when the harassment was too much. That is why only about 40, 000 out of the over 168, 000 registered voters, participated in the election.”

Speaking on the issue, Senate President Bukola Saraki said the Senate has the responsibility to ensure that the electorate is not harassed and intimidated before, during and after the next year’s general election.

He said, “Any attempt to involve the police actively in elections is an invitation to anarchy and violence.”

He, therefore, directed the Senate Committee on Police Affairs to commence immediate investigations into the issue, especially the roles played by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and report back to the Senate in two weeks. – Punch

– Nov. 21, 2018 @ 18:59 GMT |

