THE Senate has passed a bill that amended the Police Act 2004 for third reading. In the bill, the Senate pegged the tenure of any substantive Inspector General of Police at a single term of four years

The passage of the bill followed the presentation of the report of the Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Halliru Jika, during plenary.

In the instant Act, the tenure of the IGP is irregular as it is subject to the decision of the Council of State, chaired by the President.

Jika, who sponsored the bill, also suggested that the name: “Nigeria Police” be changed to “Nigeria Police Force” as presently in use in view of the failed Constitution alteration attempt to change the name.

The amendment to the bill as passed provided: “That it should be made binding on the lnspector-General at Police to adhere to policing plans.

“The national policing plan should be made with inputs from the Police Force Headquarters and all the various Police formations nationwide before the end of each financial year, setting out priorities, objectives, cast implications and expected outcomes of Policing for the next succeeding financial year in order to change budgeting from a top-down approach to a bottom l-up approach.

“That the Police abide and enforce certain constitutional provisions, particularly fundamental rights of persons in Police custody under Chapter 4 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and other international instruments on Human Rights to which Nigeria is a signatory (including of provisions that reiterate the importance of fundamental human rights and advocating for their observance).

“That on the Appointment and Removal of the Inspector-General of Police, the provisions of the Constitution in line with Section 215 (as amended) should be retained, as any proposal contrary to this provision will require constitution alteration for it to be viable.

“That the community policing be strengthened.”

These recommendations were approved by the Senate after a clause by clause consideration before the amendment Bill was passed.

The bill is to be forwarded to the House of Representatives for concurrence.

The Nation

– Jul. 7, 2020 @20:09 GMT |

