THE Bade Emirate in Yobe State on Friday described the withdrawal of Senator Danjuma Goje from the Senate presidency race as statesman and patriotic.

The Emirate said Goje showed he was loyal to the leadership of the All Progressives Congress.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Senator Ahmad Lawan, who desires to be the next Senate President hails from Yobe State.

Alhaji Mohammad Gagiyo ‘Zanna Dujima’ and Alhaji Mamman Sulieman ‘Majidadin Bade’, two prominent title holders in the emirate told newsmen in Gashua.

The two prominent members, who spoke on behalf of the Emirate in Gashua, said that Goje’s decision was in the national interest and the North East in particular.

Gagiyo said, “Senator Goje has demonstrated a high sense of patriotism and unity for the North-East and the ruling APC by stepping down his ambition and endorsing Senator Lawan for the Senate presidency (sic).

“APC has zoned the office to the North East, it is expected that the distinguished senators would have a united front with a united candidate, especially the one endorsed by the party.

“Sen. Goje has no doubt shown maturity, statesmanship and brotherhood by placing the interest of the nation, the APC party and North-East over and above his personal interest,” the Chief said.

He expressed hope that Senator Ali Ndume, who had also indicated interest to contest the post, would borrow a leaf from Goje to withdraw and endorse Sen. Lawan. (NAN)

– June 7, 2019 @ 11:17 GMT |

