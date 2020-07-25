President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan has condoled with the Kwara Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and other family members over the death of their father, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq.

Lawan in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi in Abuja on Saturday, also commiserated with the government and people of Kwara and, in particular, the Ilorin Emirate over the demise of the patriarch.

He said that the late elder statesman was a trail blazer, being the first in virtually all areas of his endeavour among his people.

Lawan said that the late Mutawali of Ilorin was the first lawyer in Northern Nigeria and left indelible footprints on legal practices and public service in Nigeria.

He stressed that Alhaji AbdulRazaq lived a fulfilled life worthy of emulation by all.(NAN)

– July 25, 2020 8:45 GMT |

(Visited 21 times, 21 visits today)